Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Now So can strike at Kinsley

NOW SO (Trap 1) - 12:51 Kinsley

Now So has yet to get her head in front on these shores but she has offered encouragement on both starts at Kinsley without being seen to best effect. A facile winner in a good time at Cork earlier this year, she faces her easiest assignment to date and, with a decent break, is fancied to boss matters on the rail.

LEMMING DANCER (Trap 5) - 13:06 Kinsley

Lemming Dancer confirmed he was back in top form when doubling his career tally two starts ago, and he emerged with credit when third in a higher grade last time. It's a surprise to see him down a peg on the graded ladder so quickly and the October '18 whelp is fancied to capitalise.

NIDDERDALENIGHTS (Trap 1) - 18:19 Nottingham

Nidderdalenights hasn't tasted success since early September but she's been hard to knock in the main in terms of consistency and she may well be ready to resume winning ways. Crowded at a crucial point last week in a higher grade, she still only went down by half a length and, with a solid record to call upon in A4, she may well be up to gaining compensation.

