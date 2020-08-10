Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Novel Idea looks set for a big run at Yarmouth

HARTON HURRICANE (Trap 3) - 17.03 Sheffield

HARTON HURRICANE could hardly have got the job done any easier when successful in A7 company early last month and in truth has been caught out by moderate starts subsequently, albeit noted doing good late work on each of his last three starts. Despite operating in A6 grade again the feeling is he's been afforded an excellent chance in a race distinctly lacking depth and it would come as a disappointment were Barrie Draper's charge not able to capitalise.

NOVEL IDEA (Trap 2) - 18.36 Yarmouth

Inconsistency at the boxes often leaves NOVEL IDEA a hostage to fortune but she's more than capable of making her mark in this grade of A4 (was a good winner in A3 pre lockdown). Her latest effort is easily overlooked and she had previously gone close in this class, noted finishing strongly. Provided she's able to open up fully, all looks set fair for a big run in a race lacking depth.

MISTER BRENTFORD (Trap 6) - 21.11 Nottingham

MISTER BRENTFORD has been in fine form at home track Towcester in recent weeks, bagging a couple of A2 contests in determined fashion. Matt Dartnall's charge moved well in a C&D trial around Colwick Park, dipping under the 30-second barrier to boot. Well housed in the striped jacket, a repeat of that effort should see him play a big part in tonight's Derby Trial Stake.