Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Not At All worth another chance

SERENITY TUNA (Trap 6) looks tasty in the 17:57 sprint. He's hit the ground running since racing resumed, notching a fifth success on the first day back and performing creditably when third in a stronger event on Monday. He makes plenty of appeal in this company.

HOUDINI LAD (Trap 2) hasn't had things go his way of late but is well capable of figuring in a race like the 19:57 and could offer some value against likely favourite Ernest. He fought well to two victories in his early days at Central Park earlier this year and hasn't had much luck in his two outings back this month.

NOT AT ALL (Trap 3) is worth another chance in the 20:27. The former Irish dog had been showing up well in trials and caught the eye again on his first competitive start in Kent as racing resumed. His many backers didn't get much of a run for their money last time but losses may only be lent.