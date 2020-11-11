Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nomadic Stride is a big player at Sunderland

LLOYDS LAD (Trap 4, 16:48 Hove) is firmly in to the veteran stage but is still capable when getting it right at the boxes as he proved when scoring in D1 company in July. Recent exploits have been mixed but he's boasting an almost 33% strike rate in this class if D2 and in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to put up a bold showing if getting it right at the boxes.

MONBEG MESSI (Trap 3, 19:41 Sunderland) remains a maiden following eight career starts but she appears an improved model for a recent break and, having run well in defeat latest, may be ready to strike. Consistent at the boxes, he promises to be handy at the opening corner with Sensible Dream (Trap 1) and we're hopeful he can put it up to that rival from halfway and prove too strong at the business end.

NOMADIC STRIDE (Trap 3, 21:16 Sunderland) had some very smart A1 form to call upon last year and whilst she may not scale the same heights moving forward, the present grade she operates in reflects that. Steadily regaining full fitness following a spell on the sidelines, she was far from disgraced in A3 company latest. It's feasible to think she has fine claims of seizing an early lead this evening and if getting on the bunny, is expected to prove tough to dislodge.

