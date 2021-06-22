To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No teardrops for Massive Attack backers at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform bring you three must-have bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...he rarely runs a bad race and if he's on his A game again tonight he can go close..."

Timeform on Massive Attack

BALLYCOWEN BEAR (Trap 2) is presented with a good opening in the 19:26 contest. His backers last week had to grimace as he met early trouble and the youngster remains with a bigger effort in him. He drops in grade again tonight and should get the job done with better luck in the blue.

BORNA RUMOUR (Trap 6) can resume winning ways in the 20:46 race. A couple of A6-victories in the spring confirm that this is his level for now and he found just a class-dropper too good when well backed on Thursday. He looks poised for another big run.

MASSIVE ATTACK (Trap 2) should take the beating in the 21:01 event. An emphatic winner in an A5 at Spring Bank, he didn't get the clear run that the winner enjoyed a week on but still put in a good shift. Indeed, he rarely runs a bad race and if he's on his A game again tonight he can go close with a bit of fortune.

Sheffield 22nd Jun (A6 500m)

Tuesday 22 June, 9.01pm

1. Delightful Days
2. Massive Attack
3. Mill Candy
4. Plugger Mills
5. Paradise Duchess
6. Bracklyn Rose
