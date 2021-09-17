Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No Nonsence at Sheffield
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Friday.
SPICE AGE (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield
SPICE AGE (Trap 1) could be too hot to handle in the 21:16 race. Slow starts make her a nervous watch for backers but she went close in a handicap on Monday and this is her grade.
TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) - 21:33 Sheffield
TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) demands respect back down in grade in the 21:33 sprint. A slow start didn't do him any favours last week for all he had every chance, and he was a good winner on his last run at this level before that. With few miles on the clock he is capable of better.
NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) - 22:07 Sheffield
NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) can send punters home happy in the 22:07 finale. It's not been plain-sailing for him this year but he's returned in good nick, scoring in this grade earlier this month before a fine second last week when cutting out most of the running. He could take some stopping back in the black jacket.
Recommended bets
"...could be too hot to handle..."
Timeform on Spice Age