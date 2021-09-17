To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No Nonsence at Sheffield

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Sheffield on Friday.

SPICE AGE (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

SPICE AGE (Trap 1) could be too hot to handle in the 21:16 race. Slow starts make her a nervous watch for backers but she went close in a handicap on Monday and this is her grade.

TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) - 21:33 Sheffield

TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) demands respect back down in grade in the 21:33 sprint. A slow start didn't do him any favours last week for all he had every chance, and he was a good winner on his last run at this level before that. With few miles on the clock he is capable of better.

NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) - 22:07 Sheffield

NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) can send punters home happy in the 22:07 finale. It's not been plain-sailing for him this year but he's returned in good nick, scoring in this grade earlier this month before a fine second last week when cutting out most of the running. He could take some stopping back in the black jacket.

