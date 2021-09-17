Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: No Nonsence at Sheffield

SPICE AGE (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

SPICE AGE (Trap 1) could be too hot to handle in the 21:16 race. Slow starts make her a nervous watch for backers but she went close in a handicap on Monday and this is her grade.

TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) - 21:33 Sheffield

TRICKYS TOPPER (Trap 5) demands respect back down in grade in the 21:33 sprint. A slow start didn't do him any favours last week for all he had every chance, and he was a good winner on his last run at this level before that. With few miles on the clock he is capable of better.

NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) - 22:07 Sheffield

NONSENCE JOHNSON (Trap 4) can send punters home happy in the 22:07 finale. It's not been plain-sailing for him this year but he's returned in good nick, scoring in this grade earlier this month before a fine second last week when cutting out most of the running. He could take some stopping back in the black jacket.

