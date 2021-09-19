Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nipsey can Hustle at Henlow

NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow

NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) looks the class act in the 550m Monkey Final at 19:24. The Sheffield 3 Steps to Victory runner-up was an eye-catching second to Kilwest Lady in the heats last week, noted staying on really strongly. He can reverse that form and come out on top.

POSH NOSH (Trap 2) - 20:43 Henlow



POSH NOSH (Trap 2) should serve it up to his rivals in the 20:43 contest. A fine third in the British Bred Champion in July, he was unfortunate not to make a winning start at Henlow last month and has since sparkled in a couple of trials here.

GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) - 21:18 Henlow



GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) is capable of a bold show judged on the clock in the 21:18 finale. He's won his last three at Henlow, including an A1 over this trip impressively in July, and will be all the better for last week's spin around the Bedfordshire track after a couple of below-par showings at Yarmouth.

