Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nipsey can Hustle at Henlow

Sunday 19 September, 9.18pm
1. All About Taylor
2. Layton Shrek
3. Glenvale Tony
4. Rail Mccoy
5. Drumcrow Bruce
6. Chuckle Barry
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday.
"He can reverse that form and come out on top..."
Timeform on Nipsey Hustle
NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow
NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) looks the class act in the 550m Monkey Final at 19:24. The Sheffield 3 Steps to Victory runner-up was an eye-catching second to Kilwest Lady in the heats last week, noted staying on really strongly. He can reverse that form and come out on top.
POSH NOSH (Trap 2) - 20:43 Henlow
POSH NOSH (Trap 2) should serve it up to his rivals in the 20:43 contest. A fine third in the British Bred Champion in July, he was unfortunate not to make a winning start at Henlow last month and has since sparkled in a couple of trials here.
GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) - 21:18 Henlow
GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) is capable of a bold show judged on the clock in the 21:18 finale. He's won his last three at Henlow, including an A1 over this trip impressively in July, and will be all the better for last week's spin around the Bedfordshire track after a couple of below-par showings at Yarmouth.
