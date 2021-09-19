To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nipsey can Hustle at Henlow

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Henlow on Sunday.

"He can reverse that form and come out on top..."

Timeform on Nipsey Hustle

NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) - 19:24 Henlow

NIPSEY HUSTLE (Trap 4) looks the class act in the 550m Monkey Final at 19:24. The Sheffield 3 Steps to Victory runner-up was an eye-catching second to Kilwest Lady in the heats last week, noted staying on really strongly. He can reverse that form and come out on top.

POSH NOSH (Trap 2) - 20:43 Henlow

POSH NOSH (Trap 2) should serve it up to his rivals in the 20:43 contest. A fine third in the British Bred Champion in July, he was unfortunate not to make a winning start at Henlow last month and has since sparkled in a couple of trials here.

GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) - 21:18 Henlow

GLENVALE TONY (Trap 3) is capable of a bold show judged on the clock in the 21:18 finale. He's won his last three at Henlow, including an A1 over this trip impressively in July, and will be all the better for last week's spin around the Bedfordshire track after a couple of below-par showings at Yarmouth.

