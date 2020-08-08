Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Newinn Jacko can land another big-race success at Monmore

KINGSBROOK GLYN (Trap 6) - 18:28 Monmore

The opening Trial Stakes for the Summer Stayers is an intriguing affair on paper, with several established performers in opposition, and in our book a chance for classy local KINGSBROOK GLYN to continue his fine recent run of form. Three from four in A1 class in recent starts, he proved ultra-determined to get up close home over the C&D trip of 630 metres last time. Again operating in stripes, he may well get first run on Sheffield raider Sharpys Rocket (Trap 5), who has been making hay himself on home soil. With a host of Southern raiders in opposition who may well improve for a sighter or two in the coming weeks, Kevin Hutton's charge is fancied to hold all the aces, with Desperado Dan (Trap 1) expected to emerge best of the rest.

BILLIES TEA (Trap 4) - 18.43 Monmore

A low-mileage performer in open company on these shores, it is fair to say BILLIES TEA wasn't at his very best up at Newcastle, admittedly set a stiff task in an All England Cup heat won by Bramble Reggie. However, his efforts either side at now home track Monmore have been impressive, not least when successful over C&D latest, recording a smart Timeform figure of 120 in the process. Tonight's Trial Stakes is by no means a "gimme", with both King Louis (Trap 6) and Dower Tyson (Trap 5) capable Southern raiders, but we think Billies Tea is more than up to the task in hand, particularly if breaking as he did last week.

NEWINN JACKO (Trap 3) - 20.38 Monmore

The lack of a recent look around would come as a slight concern for the Timeform nap on the card NEWINN JACKO, yet that is immediately disregarded delving into his achievements earlier in the year, not least his hard-fought Ladbrokes Puppy Derby success over C&D in March. The son of Laughill Duke can be forgiven a couple of luckless runs at Romford during early July and highlighted his well-being with a slick 27.96 trial down at Yarmouth most recently. This looks a good starting point to add another big-race success to his tally in the Midlands, with classy A1 operator Swift Fabio (Trap 6) fancied to pose the lead threat with his very useful early acceleration from the boxes.