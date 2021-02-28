To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nans Raven will prove hard to beat

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets from Kinsley and Central Park on Sunday...

"...the switch to the stripes may see her in a better light..."

Timeform on Darragh Jake

Leinster Flare (Trap 4) - 16.23 Kinsley

The best bet on Kinsley's afternoon card comes in race 9 at 16.23, with LEINSTER FLARE (T4) fancied to regain the winning thread in A2 company. A decisive all-the-way winner in this grade last month, recording a very good figure in the process, she has suffered interference on her last two starts. It was perhaps a little concerning to see Leinster Flare move off last week, but the fact she rallied to finish third in a blanket finish confirms she remains in top form.

Darragh Jake (Trap 6) - 18.28 Central Park

There's Open action at Central Park this evening, including Springbok trial events over hurdles, but the best wagers appear in the graded races. DARRAGH JAKE (T6) has become something of a habitual slow starter and a losing sequence dating back to September will put many off. That said, this strong stayer over four bends is having only her second outing in A5 class and the switch to the stripes may see her in a better light in the 18.28 contest.

Nans Raven (Trap 1) - 21.28 Central Park

An Open winner over hurdles during the winter followed by return trip to Crayford, NANS RAVEN (T1) produced a career best when turning an A1 into a one-sided affair last week, making all. That performance makes him the one to beat in the 21.28 event and with Trap 2 likely to edge towards the middle, the make-up also looks ideal.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Kinsl 28th Feb (A2 462m)

Sunday 28 February, 4.23pm

1. Love Your Work
2. Lynnway Jewel
3. Battyford Diego
4. Leinster Flare
5. Mildenberger
6. Kirabilly Kira
CPark 28th Feb (A5 480m)

Sunday 28 February, 6.28pm

1. Knockmant Pippa
2. Footfield Daisy
3. Tullarosie
4. Handy Forward
5. Joyces Shadow
6. Darragh Jake
CPark 28th Feb (A1 480m)

Sunday 28 February, 9.28pm

1. Nans Ravan
2. Chosen By Desire
3. Glasheen Sydney
4. Kitmins Alexa
5. Peckham Boy
6. Mister Brentford
