Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Nans Raven will prove hard to beat

Sunday 28 February, 4.23pm
|1. Love Your Work
|2. Lynnway Jewel
|3. Battyford Diego
|4. Leinster Flare
|5. Mildenberger
|6. Kirabilly Kira
Timeform bring you the best bets from Kinsley and Central Park on Sunday...
"...the switch to the stripes may see her in a better light..."
Timeform on Darragh Jake
Leinster Flare (Trap 4) - 16.23 Kinsley
The best bet on Kinsley's afternoon card comes in race 9 at 16.23, with LEINSTER FLARE (T4) fancied to regain the winning thread in A2 company. A decisive all-the-way winner in this grade last month, recording a very good figure in the process, she has suffered interference on her last two starts. It was perhaps a little concerning to see Leinster Flare move off last week, but the fact she rallied to finish third in a blanket finish confirms she remains in top form.
Darragh Jake (Trap 6) - 18.28 Central Park
There's Open action at Central Park this evening, including Springbok trial events over hurdles, but the best wagers appear in the graded races. DARRAGH JAKE (T6) has become something of a habitual slow starter and a losing sequence dating back to September will put many off. That said, this strong stayer over four bends is having only her second outing in A5 class and the switch to the stripes may see her in a better light in the 18.28 contest.
Nans Raven (Trap 1) - 21.28 Central Park
An Open winner over hurdles during the winter followed by return trip to Crayford, NANS RAVEN (T1) produced a career best when turning an A1 into a one-sided affair last week, making all. That performance makes him the one to beat in the 21.28 event and with Trap 2 likely to edge towards the middle, the make-up also looks ideal.
