Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mollys Game coming to the boil

TREVETS BLUE (Trap 3, 19.51) remains a maiden on the back of 8 career starts at Yarmouth but she's showed enough to think an A7 is within reach and could be ready to strike. Crowding at the start didn't help her cause last time, leaving her in an unpromising position but she was far from disgraced in the end. Well-housed in the white jacket judged on the make-up of the race, she promises to turn handy at the very least and a big run ought to be on the cards.

WORDSMITH (Trap 5, 20.06) is now firmly in to the veteran stage but proved he still has plenty to offer when bolting up in A6 class 2 starts back. The middle grades look his level nowadays and this does not appeal as a strong race by any means, so we're hopeful he can be on the front-end early doors and have enough in reserve at the bueiness end of proceedings.

MOLLYS GAME (Trap 6, 20.36) understandably looked rusty returning from an absence stretching back to the turn of the year last month, not showing her customary early dash and finishing out with the washing. However, you wouldn't have to look too far back in the form book to see her blazing the trail and scoring in A2 company. Her latest run 9 days ago suggested she may be coming to the boil, losing her position mid-race but keeping on to give game chase to be beaten 2 lengths in to third. Her fitness is improving all the time and she is fancied to trap fast and make a bold bid out wide.



