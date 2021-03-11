To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Miracle makes appeal at Perry Barr

Greyhounds running
Timeform highlight three greyhound bets on Thursday

Timeform provide selections from Sheffield and Perry Barr on Thursday.

"...he can trap fast and prove difficult to pass.."

Timeform on Myboyfrankie

LEEVALLEY JAYDEN (Trap 6) - 16:04 Sheffield

Leevalley Jayden (T6) made a very bright start to his career towards the back-end of last year, rattling off a hat-trick of victories. He faced what turned out to be a tough assignment on his most recent start nine days ago, but he may well be up to resuming winning ways. He's not known for trapping quickly, but he does possess a decent burst of early pace and, in a race lacking depth, he's fancied to utilise what looks a good make-up as the sole wide seed.

MYBOYFRANKIE (Trap 3) - 18:59 Perry Barr

Over at Perry Barr the youngsters take centre stage in the ARC Puppy Stakes (18.59), and the highly-progressive Myboyfrankie (T3) is fancied to continue his upward curve. An easy winner in A2 class at Nottingham, he again ran well when runner-up in open company afterwards. A recent course-and-distance trial spin won't have been wasted on the son of Kinloch Brae, and he can trap fast and prove difficult to pass.

MURLENS MIRACLE (Trap 6) - 21:11 Perry Barr

Murlens Miracle (T6) is fancied to step her progress up another level and resume winning ways. A facile winner on debut over course and distance, the daughter of Laughil Blake again ran well when runner-up in this D3 grade eight days ago, coming from mid-pack to take second. A June '19 whelp with just two competitive outings under her belt, it's likely there is more to come and we're hopeful she can take her career record to two from three.

