Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Minor Cert can improve again

Minor Cert (Trap 6) - 18.26 Perry Barr

Minor Cert (Trap 6, 18.26) has often paid his way in top grade/open company, resuming winning ways with minimum fuss in D1 company in December. Not at his best on his next two starts, those efforts are best overlooked, not least with one coinciding with a troubled passage over Romford's 225-metre trip. His latest C&D second was a definite step back in the right direction and he's fancied to be on his toes at the boxes and put up another bold showing.

Fancy Trend (Trap 4) - 19:16 Perry Barr

A dual A1 winner at Belle Vue, Fancy Trend (Trap 4, 19.16) hasn't truly had a consistent spell of racing following her switch to Perry Barr, but highlighted he's no back number when readily accounting for A2 rivals seven days ago. Coming from mid-division, Pat Rosney's charge surged clear from the three-quarter point for a four-length success. She's got even better form going back and, with that run likely to bring her on again, she's fancied to follow up remaining in this class.

Moyar Jet (Trap 6) - 21:26 Perry Barr

Moyar Jet (Trap 6, 21.26) hasn't put it all together as of yet, understandable given he's an August 19' whelp, but he has shown pace, and may well be up to getting off the mark here. It's possible the son of Droopys Jet can lead another inexperienced sort out wide and, with sound claims on recent times, he's fancied to have enough in reserve to hold off the challengers.

