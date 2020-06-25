To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Million Jimmy too good for this grade

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday
Timeform bring you the three best bets from Sheffield and Yarmouth on Thursday...

"...he may well prove a class apart from today’s rivals..."

Timeform on Million Jimmy

Piemans Panther (Trap 4, 15.12) is at his very best when bowling along in front, but to pigeonhole him as reliant on an early lead would be unfair and, having performed with credit on 3 of his 4 starts post lockdown, we're hopeful his turn may be today. He's capable of turning front rank this afternoon and with his penultimate 29.42 run standing up to close scrutiny in this line up, a bold showing should be on the cards.

Million Jimmy (Trap 3, 15.52) is well established as a solid A6 operator so it was quite a surprise to see him immediately down to A7 on the back of a solid enough effort in that grade on return. Not seen to best effect last time, he may well prove a class apart from today's rivals and with a clear run, we're hopeful he emerges victorious.

Over at Yarmouth Fahrenheit Jo Jo (Trap 1, 19.57) is going the right way post season and stepped up on her return when nailed late on in this grade of A4 last week. Established at a higher level earlier in the year, her fitness will be improving week-by-week and we're hopeful she can boss the rails and make every post a winning one.

Recommended bets

Piemans Panther (Trap 3) - 15.12 Sheffield
Million Jimmy (Trap 3) - 15.52 Sheffield
Fahrenheit Jo Jo (Trap 1) - 19.57 Yarmouth

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 25th Jun (A4 500m)

Thursday 25 June, 3.12pm

1. Camp Rocky
2. Forward Thinking
3. Wayward Queen
4. Piemans Panther
5. Spoken For
6. Allround Paddy
Sheff 25th Jun (A7 500m)

Thursday 25 June, 3.52pm

1. Sir Paddys Son
2. Saxon Sean
3. Million Jimmy
4. Geelo Tootsie
5. Daisy Joe
6. Newhouse Seven
Yarm 25th Jun (A4 462m)

Thursday 25 June, 7.57pm

1. Fahrenheit Jojo
2. Stonepark Bird
3. Champagne Gem
4. Bogside Drama
5. Skidroes Queen
6. Four Farthings
