Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Micks Little Gem makes plenty of appeal at Romford

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Romford on Friday evening...

"...confirmed herself in top form when coming from mid-division for a facile five-length success seven days ago..."

Timeform on Micks Little Gem

MISS SHELBY (Trap 5, 18:09 Romford) operates in the lower grades over Romford's 400-metre trip but possesses blistering early speed from the boxes before her stamina runs dry late on. She proved herself capable of mixing it at open class level over the 225-metre trip on her penultimate start, finding only Mr Roo too strong. That effort reads well in the context of this evening's affair and she can trap fast and hold the challengers off the second bend.

SONNY BLUE (Trap 5, 18:28 Romford) confirmed previous promise when bolting up in A3 company early on last month and has proven consistent without getting his head in front in open company. Tonight's maiden isn't the strongest on paper and he can cheat his draw in orange and emerge victorious with the prospect of more to come.

MICKS LITTLE GEM (Trap 6, 21:12 Romford) has been a tremendous servant in marathon contests and confirmed herself in top form when coming from mid-division for a facile five-length success seven days ago. The 750-metre distance provides no issues for the daughter of Superior Product and she can turn handy once more and assert on the second lap.

Recommended bets

MISS SHELBY (Trap 5) - 18:09 Romford
SONNY BLUE (Trap 5) - 18:28 Romford
MICKS LITTLE GEM (Trap 6) - 21:12 Romford

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

