Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Melville Jasper can make his mark at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Sheffield and Nottingham on Monday.

"...fancied to make a bold bid to resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Melville Jasper

It may pay to side with John Walton's BRYNOFFA NELLY (Trap 5, 14:19 Sheffield). Something of a surprise winner in A5 class at the start of last month, her strong-running style suggests she's just the type to do well in handicaps and from what looks a decent make-up, she can have the leaders in her sights from halfway and strike off the last bend.

STYLISH QUEEN (Trap 3, 14:36 Sheffield) hasn't been firing on all cylinders of late, albeit crowded early and unable to make an impact over the 280-metre trip. However, her exploits haven't been far off the best of these on the clock recently. Capable of breaking better also, this isn't a strong D3 by any means and Nigel Saunders' charge can make her presence felt.

There's a good card at Nottingham this evening and local runner MELVILLE JASPER (Trap 2, 19:16 Nottingham) is fancied to make a bold bid to resume winning ways in this A2 contest. Facing an uphill task on the back of early crowding, the son of Laughill Duke was always playing catch up thereafter, keeping on in vein pursuit for third. He holds good claims of turning handy on the rails behind the pace-setters and he can stamp his authority on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

BRYNOFFA NELLY (Trap 5) - 14:19 Sheffield
STYLISH QUEEN (Trap 3) - 14:36 Sheffield
MELVILLE JASPER (Trap 2) - 19:16 Nottingham

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Nott 15th Mar (A2 500m)

Monday 15 March, 7.16pm

1. Jaxx Jurassic
2. Melville Jasper
3. Churchill Lulu
4. Kilara Loch
5. Beales On Wheelz
6. Unkind Hands
