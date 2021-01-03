Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Melodys to run a Cracker at Central Park

CENTENARYS CHLOE (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

CENTENARYS CHLOE continues at the top of her game and should be up to taking this A4 affair. She won twice in this grade last month and shaped up well again in a trial on Monday. Her claims are hard to knock in this line-up.

COURTS AD LYN (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

COURTS AD LYN ended 2020 in fine form and further success surely awaits this evening. She found the useful Springwell Sully just too good last week, but she's lightning quick at the traps, winning three A1s from the front in the space of a month before that defeat, and there is nothing of that one's quality in this field. Another victory in the stripes surely beckons.

MELODYS CRACKER (Trap 6) - 21:28 Central Park

MELODYS CRACKER is due a change of luck and can land the finale at Central park. A dual A1 winner in October and sent off favourite on three of his last four runs in this grade, he's been doing little wrong in defeat, with a couple of his times last month reading well in this company.