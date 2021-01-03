Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Melodys to run a Cracker at Central Park

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Central Park on Sunday...

"Her claims are hard to knock in this line-up."

Timeform on Centenarys Choice

CENTENARYS CHLOE (Trap 5) - 19:18 Central Park

CENTENARYS CHLOE continues at the top of her game and should be up to taking this A4 affair. She won twice in this grade last month and shaped up well again in a trial on Monday. Her claims are hard to knock in this line-up.

COURTS AD LYN (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

COURTS AD LYN ended 2020 in fine form and further success surely awaits this evening. She found the useful Springwell Sully just too good last week, but she's lightning quick at the traps, winning three A1s from the front in the space of a month before that defeat, and there is nothing of that one's quality in this field. Another victory in the stripes surely beckons.

MELODYS CRACKER (Trap 6) - 21:28 Central Park

MELODYS CRACKER is due a change of luck and can land the finale at Central park. A dual A1 winner in October and sent off favourite on three of his last four runs in this grade, he's been doing little wrong in defeat, with a couple of his times last month reading well in this company.

Recommended bets

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 3rd Jan (A4 480m)

Sunday 3 January, 7.18pm

Market rules

1. Maireads Jumbo
2. Glenside Puma
3. Signet Angel
4. Tullig News
5. Centenarys Chloe
6. Horseleap Frank
CPark 3rd Jan (A1 480m)

Sunday 3 January, 8.17pm

Market rules

1. Seaglass Skyla
2. Deadly Doughnut
3. Rathmeehan Queen
4. El Juan
5. Kilbride Fifi
6. Courts Ad Lyn
CPark 3rd Jan (A2 480m)

Sunday 3 January, 9.28pm

Market rules

1. Cronin
2. Dunham Vera
3. Best Costa
4. Rathclough Chloe
5. Athlacca Silver
6. Melodys Cracker
