Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Melodys Jack can play the right strings

Goldies Hoddle (Trap 1, 18.28) arrives having been seen to particularly good effect when bolting up in a top-grade affair 10 days ago. However, to his credit he's a proven performer with a solid record to call upon and, with his fitness likely improving week-by-week on the back of his enforced absence, we're hopeful he can boss matters on the rails.

Melodys Jack (Trap 4, 18.43) is a reliable top grade sprint performer and arrives having landed 2 of his last 3 starts in D1 company, breaking smartly and quickly leaving his rivals in his wake. Tonight's heat doesn't rate the strongest on paper and in this sort of form, he can book his place in the next round.

Coolavanny Dylan (Trap 3, 20.38) whilst lightly raced, still enjoyed a fine 2019 campaign, chief amongst his successes the Bresmed Northern Sprint Final at home track Sheffield. He's been bubbling under nicely since returning to action and posted a more than respectable 16.35 in a C&D blow out 7 days ago. He's the type to come forward for that first look and we're expecting him to play a lead role.

