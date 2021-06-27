Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: McIlroy can have punters in Paradise

Paradise Mcilroy (Trap 2) - 13.17 Doncaster

We kick off at Doncaster's early meeting and PARADISE MCILROY (Trap 2) is fancied to land the D2 sprint contest at 13.17. He's built up a decent record at Doncaster, successful 3 starts back prior to going down narrowly in a 450-metre open on his penultimate start. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, this ease in class is a definite plus and he can stamp his class on proceedings.

Not Too Late (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

A daughter of Holdem Spy, NOT TOO LATE (Trap 6, 20.17) clearly possesses plenty of early pace, displaying it to fine effect in landing back-to-back C&D open events in recent weeks. Certainly not lacking for stamina, she rates the likeliest leader again out wide and can duly land the hat-trick.

Holycross Brae (Trap 5) - 20:43 Henlow

HOLYCROSS BRAE (Trap 5, 20.43) is very low mileage for a June 19' whelp but his profile is a progressive one, coming with a strong challenge to post a career-best effort in A4 class 7 days ago. A well-bred individual, the step up to A3 company doesn't look beyond him and he can trap handy once more and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

