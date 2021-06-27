To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: McIlroy can have punters in Paradise

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from three different venues on Sunday...

"...he can stamp his class on proceedings..."

Timeform on Paradise McIlroy

Paradise Mcilroy (Trap 2) - 13.17 Doncaster

We kick off at Doncaster's early meeting and PARADISE MCILROY (Trap 2) is fancied to land the D2 sprint contest at 13.17. He's built up a decent record at Doncaster, successful 3 starts back prior to going down narrowly in a 450-metre open on his penultimate start. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, this ease in class is a definite plus and he can stamp his class on proceedings.

Not Too Late (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

A daughter of Holdem Spy, NOT TOO LATE (Trap 6, 20.17) clearly possesses plenty of early pace, displaying it to fine effect in landing back-to-back C&D open events in recent weeks. Certainly not lacking for stamina, she rates the likeliest leader again out wide and can duly land the hat-trick.

Holycross Brae (Trap 5) - 20:43 Henlow

HOLYCROSS BRAE (Trap 5, 20.43) is very low mileage for a June 19' whelp but his profile is a progressive one, coming with a strong challenge to post a career-best effort in A4 class 7 days ago. A well-bred individual, the step up to A3 company doesn't look beyond him and he can trap handy once more and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.

Recommended bets

Paradise Mcilroy (Trap 2) - 13.17 Doncaster
Not Too Late (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park
Holycross Brae (Trap 5) - 20:43 Henlow

Central Park 27th Jun (OR 500m)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 June, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Pantone Quest
2. Sharp Darcy
3. Feora Max
4. Gerrys Sky
5. Swansalona Playa
6. Not Too Late
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Henlow 27th Jun (A3 460m)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 June, 8.43pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Savana Morning
2. High St Billy
3. Scrahane Boss
4. Savana Astrid
5. Holycross Brae
6. Indigo Sandy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays