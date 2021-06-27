Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: McIlroy can have punters in Paradise

Central Park 27th Jun (OR 500m)Show Hide
Sunday 27 June, 8.17pm
Timeform highlight the three best bets from three different venues on Sunday...
"...he can stamp his class on proceedings..."
Timeform on Paradise McIlroy
Paradise Mcilroy (Trap 2) - 13.17 Doncaster
We kick off at Doncaster's early meeting and PARADISE MCILROY (Trap 2) is fancied to land the D2 sprint contest at 13.17. He's built up a decent record at Doncaster, successful 3 starts back prior to going down narrowly in a 450-metre open on his penultimate start. Not seen to anything like best effect last time, this ease in class is a definite plus and he can stamp his class on proceedings.
Not Too Late (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park
A daughter of Holdem Spy, NOT TOO LATE (Trap 6, 20.17) clearly possesses plenty of early pace, displaying it to fine effect in landing back-to-back C&D open events in recent weeks. Certainly not lacking for stamina, she rates the likeliest leader again out wide and can duly land the hat-trick.
Holycross Brae (Trap 5) - 20:43 Henlow
HOLYCROSS BRAE (Trap 5, 20.43) is very low mileage for a June 19' whelp but his profile is a progressive one, coming with a strong challenge to post a career-best effort in A4 class 7 days ago. A well-bred individual, the step up to A3 company doesn't look beyond him and he can trap handy once more and announce his presence on proceedings from the three-quarter point.
Sunday 27 June, 8.43pm
