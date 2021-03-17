Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Maximum Security looks a safe bet at Newcastle

FOURPENNY MIST (Trap 4) - 13.44 Perry Barr

FOURPENNY MIST hasn't tasted success since landing back-to-back graded contests in November. However, in her defence she has been pretty lightly raced in the interim and the latter of those victories was gained in A6 class. Today's contest is an A8 lacking depth and, having faced a much sterner assignment last time, she's fancied to be seen in a much better light today.

BUBBLY RASCAL (Trap 1) - 18.51 Newcastle

BUBBLY RASCAL had little go right when trying his hand around Monmore last month but he's proving steadily progressive at home track Romford, making it two wins from three starts in open class. Those exploits are worth marking up, not least given he hasn't proved the sharpest at the boxes around the tight circuit. A recent 28.94 trial was a solid first look around this C&D, and with potential for scrimmaging out wide, Paul Young's charge can bide his time on the rails and come home in front.

MAXIMUM SECURITY (Trap 3) - 19.58 Newcastle

MAXIMUM SECURITY was a good winner for this column seven days ago, breaking swiftly and never looking in remote danger. A progressive sort at home track Sheffield, he's likely to face stern competition from Roxholme Dubai (Trap 4) on this occasion but we're hopeful the former can put his greater course knowledge to good use, steal first march at lid rise and emerge victorious.