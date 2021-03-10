Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Maximum Security looks a safe bet at Newcastle

MAXIMUM SECURITY (Trap 1) - 18.51 Newcastle

MAXIMUM SECURITY was quick to make his rise up the graded ladder at Sheffield, registering a career-best display when successful in A1 company on his most recent outing 18 days ago. Nigel Saunders' charge ought to come on plenty from a respectable 29.12 C&D trial around Newcastle since and he can go toe-to-toe with fellow Sheffield raider Geelo Celticgold (Trap 2) in the opening exchanges before proving too strong at the business end of proceedings in this Northern Puppy Derby Trial Stake.

COLD AS ICE (Trap 3) - 19.09 Newcastle

COLD AS ICE exited the Ladbrokes Puppy Derby in luckless fashion last month, his race effectively over when badly baulked approaching the second bend. However, Jimmy Fenwick's charge highlighted no ill effects from that experience with a slick 28.45 C&D trial seven days ago. A classy sort, far from reliant on an early lead, he's fancied to be on the coat-tails of the pacesetters from lid rise and can prove too strong from the ¾ point.

ALNWICK SAL (Trap 5) - 21.01 Newcastle

A dual A2 winner since the turn of the year, ALNWICK SAL hasn't had everything go her way since, not least when losing a good early position due to crowding and beaten in a good time for the grade five days ago. However, the daughter of Droopys Jet is well worth another chance, not least with sound claims of seizing the lead out wide, and she can stamp her class on tonight's contest for Angela Harrison.