Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mason can prove too speedy for his rivals at Central Park

Sunday 21 February, 6.58pm
|1. Toms Legend
|2. Thanks Dolly
|3. Stouke Mia
|4. Boreen Jackie
|5. Alberta Rose
|6. Fawkham Prince
Timeform bring you the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...
BOREEN JACKIE (Trap 4) - 18:58 Central Park
BOREEN JACKIE can resume winning ways dropped back in class in the 18:58 sprint. Early crowding put paid to her chance when unfancied in a good race on Tuesday and she's been successful on two of her three runs in this lower grade.
MASONSPEEDYMAC (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park
MASONSPEEDYMAC has made a good start over hurdles and can land another of the Springbok trials at 20:17. He didn't have the excellent Droopys Rex to contend with for once when opening his account over the obstacles three weeks ago and showed his well-being with a good run in an A1 on Thursday.
DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) - 21:28 Central Park
DOWER TYSON can deliver the knockout blow in the 21:28 finale. He's quickly made his mark in Kent for Paul Donovan, bolting up in an A1 at the start of the month and running well in a much stronger contest on Tuesday. Expect to see him back on the podium this evening.
