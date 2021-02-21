To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mason can prove too speedy for his rivals at Central Park

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Central Park on Sunday...

BOREEN JACKIE (Trap 4) - 18:58 Central Park

BOREEN JACKIE can resume winning ways dropped back in class in the 18:58 sprint. Early crowding put paid to her chance when unfancied in a good race on Tuesday and she's been successful on two of her three runs in this lower grade.

MASONSPEEDYMAC (Trap 6) - 20:17 Central Park

MASONSPEEDYMAC has made a good start over hurdles and can land another of the Springbok trials at 20:17. He didn't have the excellent Droopys Rex to contend with for once when opening his account over the obstacles three weeks ago and showed his well-being with a good run in an A1 on Thursday.

DOWER TYSON (Trap 6) - 21:28 Central Park

DOWER TYSON can deliver the knockout blow in the 21:28 finale. He's quickly made his mark in Kent for Paul Donovan, bolting up in an A1 at the start of the month and running well in a much stronger contest on Tuesday. Expect to see him back on the podium this evening.

CPark 21st Feb (D2 265m)

Sunday 21 February, 6.58pm

Market rules

1. Toms Legend
2. Thanks Dolly
3. Stouke Mia
4. Boreen Jackie
5. Alberta Rose
6. Fawkham Prince
CPark 21st Feb (OR 480m)

Sunday 21 February, 8.17pm

Market rules

1. Roxholme Sven
2. Storys Goal
3. Our Dog Jacko
4. Julius Akabusi
5. Springwell Jolly
6. Masonspeedymac
CPark 21st Feb (A1 480m)

Sunday 21 February, 9.28pm

Market rules

1. Nans Missile
2. Amuse The Droop
3. Leon Nebula
4. Boomerang Myles
5. Kitmins Maggie
6. Dower Tyson
