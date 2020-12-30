Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mary makes appeal at Sunderland

Kanturk Leg (Trap 3) - 18:36 Sunderland

Kanturk Leg (T3), a September '19 whelp, is very much in the infancy of her career but she shaped up well on debut four days ago, breaking smartly and going down by only a length in fourth. She can improve on that and, with sound claims of seizing an early lead once more, she's fancied to have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.

South Georgia (Trap 5) - 20:12 Sunderland

South Georgia (T5) found slow starts hindering her chances initially, but, following a short spell on the sidelines, put it all together to score convincingly when dropped to A3 level on her penultimate start. She wasn't seen to very best effect in her heat of the British Breeding Graded comp eight days ago, crowded at the three-quarter point, but she kept on well to qualify. Yvonne Bell's charge, an April '19 whelp with potential for better still, can soon be on the coat-tails of the leaders and come home strongest of all to take victory.

Itsallaboutmary (Trap 1) - 20:27 Sunderland

Itsallaboutmary (T1) has steadily been getting back up to speed following seasonal rest and there have been more encouraging signs, even allowing for the grader relinquishing his grip in recent starts. She went with plenty of zest in A4 company seven days ago before tying up late on and, proven at a higher level, it's feasible to think she can make full use of what could prove an excellent make-up in red.