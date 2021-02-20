Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mark The Ref can deservedly regain the winning thread at Sheffield

MARK THE REF (Trap 6) - 19.41 Sheffield

MARK THE REF often paid his way when campaigned at Belle Vue and whilst winless since his switch to Sheffield, tonight may be the night he puts it all together. Largely consistent following a spell on the side-lines, the grader has relinquished his grip with a drop to A7, and in a race lacking depth, Nigel Saunders' charge can deservedly regain the winning thread.

BLACKISTHECOLOUR (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

On first glance Sheffield's 21.16 rates a tricky A6 contest to unravel, yet delving a little deeper the claims of BLACKISTHECOLOUR look fairly strong. A July 19' youngster, there has been plenty of encouragement in each of his starts over the standard 4-bend trip, not least when doing a lot of mid-race running on the back of a poor start to finish third last time. He can break much better than that and with further improvement highly likely, he may well steal an early march and prove too strong for this field.

MARYS RODDICK (Trap 5) - 21:45 Sheffield

The final race on the card takes place at 21.45 and whilst the lack of recent competitive action is a concern for MARYS RODDICK we still believe she's worth siding with. Harry Grimshaw's bitch wasn't at her best through season but there have been positive signs in trials as she has approached the 16/17 week mark, and in a race lacking depth, she may well seize an early lead and soon have matters in hand.