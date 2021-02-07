To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Manic can prove quick as a Flash at Central Park

Dogs running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Central Park and Swindon on Sunday...

"...she has the form in the book to land the spoils here."

Timeform on Manic Flash

ASTRA KIZER (Trap 6) - 18:28 Central Park

The first of three evening wagers comes in race two at Central Park, with ASTRA KIZER fancied to make all out wide. A winner in this A4 grade in December, Astra Kizer put in another solid shift following a spell in A3 company when worn down by an improver on Wednesday. Turned out quickly, the 18.28 looks a slightly weaker race of its type and on our early sectionals, she should be nicely clear early.

MANIC FLASH (Trap 4) - 19:18 Central Park

As a February 16' bitch, MANIC FLASH is in the twilight of her career, but she's lost none of her enthusiasm, finishing runner-up three times in A3 company following a handicap win in December. She is prone to the off-day, as showcased when missing the break earlier this week, but if she gets it right out of the boxes, she has the form in the book to land the spoils here.

RODRICK RULES (Trap 6) - 19:58 Swindon

There is Open action on Swindon's Sky card, with local runner RODRICK RULES fancied to put his track knowledge to the best possible use in the 19.58 affair. Successful twice at the highest level during the autumn, Rodrick Rules has had a short spell off the track, but last week's trial will have blown away the cobwebs and the make-up of the race looks ideal as the sole wide seed, while it wouldn't be a huge surprise were Zaha to edge in from Trap 5.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

