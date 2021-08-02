Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Malibu makes appeal at Nottingham

Obedient Boy (Trap 1) - 16:04 Sheffield

Obedient Boy (T1) arrives on a losing run stretching back to mid-May but he has produced some creditable efforts and kept on well for second in this grade of D3 last time. The balance of his form over the 280-metre trip reads well in the context of today's affair and, with a decent break, Joy Andrews' charge is fancied to boss the rails and come out on top.

Thornfield Sasa (Trap 1) - 16:43 Sheffield

Thornfield Sasa (T1) is far from prolific and boasts just one win from 12 career starts, but it has understandable that she has been below her best post-season of late. However, her latest second down at A8 level was very much a step back in the right direction, not least because she came from a most unpromising position. Racing off the front in a handicap will suit much better and she ought to be tough to peg back if maintaining her early advantage past halfway.

Matts Malibu (Trap 4) - 20:36 Nottingham

Matts Malibu (T4) struggled to make an impact at Romford recently but very much returned to form when winning with ease over 305 metres around Nottingham last week, breaking swiftly and scoring by three lengths, dipping under the 18-second barrier in the process. The drop down to the 255-metre trip will hold no fears and, with another slick break, David Mullins' September '18 whelp can come out on top and book his place in next week's final.

