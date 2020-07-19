Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Makeit Hugo could prove hard to peg back at Towcester

Towc 19th Jul (D2 270m)Show Hide
Sunday 19 July, 7.44pm
|1. Droopys Sienna
|2. Glatton Galileo
|3. Tuftys Tony
|4. Do It Legal
|5. Savana Vodka
|6. Savana Whiskey
Timeform provide the best bets from Towcester on Sunday...
"...gets a drop in grade tonight and can take advantage."
Timeform on Tuftys Tony
TUFTYS TONY (Trap 3) - 19:44 Towcester
TUFTYS TONY has returned with a couple of good efforts at Towcester and can get his head in front in this sprint. A prolific winner at Henlow, Tuftys Tony led everywhere bar the line on his comeback over 500m before meeting trouble down in trip a fortnight ago. He gets a drop in grade tonight and can take advantage.
MAKEIT JUDY (Trap 5) - 20:23 Towcester
MAKEIT JUDY was up against it on her first competitive start last week and had previously been shaping up well in trials. There is more to come from her and she's in an easier-looking event this time.
MAKEIT HUGO (Trap 5) - 21:18 Towcester
MAKEIT HUGO is another who has enjoyed plenty of success at Henlow and has settled in well at Towcester, going close after a lightning start last week. He could be hard to peg back if in a similar mood.
