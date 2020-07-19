To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Makeit Hugo could prove hard to peg back at Towcester

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform provide the best bets from Towcester on Sunday...

"...gets a drop in grade tonight and can take advantage."

Timeform on Tuftys Tony

TUFTYS TONY (Trap 3) - 19:44 Towcester

TUFTYS TONY has returned with a couple of good efforts at Towcester and can get his head in front in this sprint. A prolific winner at Henlow, Tuftys Tony led everywhere bar the line on his comeback over 500m before meeting trouble down in trip a fortnight ago. He gets a drop in grade tonight and can take advantage.

MAKEIT JUDY (Trap 5) - 20:23 Towcester

MAKEIT JUDY was up against it on her first competitive start last week and had previously been shaping up well in trials. There is more to come from her and she's in an easier-looking event this time.

MAKEIT HUGO (Trap 5) - 21:18 Towcester

MAKEIT HUGO is another who has enjoyed plenty of success at Henlow and has settled in well at Towcester, going close after a lightning start last week. He could be hard to peg back if in a similar mood.

Recommended bets

TUFTYS TONY (Trap 3) - 19:44 Towcester
MAKEIT JUDY (Trap 5) - 20:23 Towcester
MAKEIT HUGO (Trap 5) - 21:18 Towcester

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Towc 19th Jul (D2 270m)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 7.44pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Droopys Sienna
2. Glatton Galileo
3. Tuftys Tony
4. Do It Legal
5. Savana Vodka
6. Savana Whiskey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Towc 19th Jul (D4 270m)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 8.23pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Loggies Stella
2. Makeit Shadow
3. Carlin Joel
4. Forward Motion
5. Makeit Judy
6. Loggies Demi
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Towc 19th Jul (D3 270m)

Show Hide

Sunday 19 July, 9.18pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Makeit Tara
2. Makeit Solo
3. Cashinonzoe
4. Gowan Fiffy
5. Makeit Hugo
6. Hang em High
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Timeform,

