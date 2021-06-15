To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Magna can Boss his rivals at Sheffield

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Tuesday

Timeform select the three best bets at Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...has benefitted for the switch to sprinting and looks the one to be on..."

Timeform on Magna Boss

WASNEVERAJOCKEY (Trap 1) can open her account in the 18:51 event. The youngster is really getting to grips with racing and kept on behind an all-the-way winner in this grade seven days ago. She seems sure to go well again.

RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:26 contest. He continues in good form having won an A6 and a handicap in recent starts and wasn't beaten far last week despite quickly losing his early prominent position following trouble. He can go close with more luck tonight.

MAGNA BOSS (Trap 4) has benefitted for the switch to sprinting and looks the one to be on in the 21:16 race. He found only the red-hot Yahoo Daniel too good last week and can go one better with a similar performance.

Recommended bets

WASNEVERAJOCKEY (Trap 1) - 18:51 Sheffield
RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 2) - 19:26 Sheffield
MAGNA BOSS (Trap 4) - 21:16 Sheffield

Sheffield 15th Jun (A7 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 June, 6.51pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Wasneverajockey
2. Benjies Best
3. Rocky Range
4. Pegs Rock
5. Soul Queen
6. Fahy Mai
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 15th Jun (A6 500m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 June, 7.26pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Hello Hammy
2. Rackethall Bale
3. Slaneyside Earls
4. Jaxleg Pat
5. Burrow Frost
6. Paradise Duchess
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sheffield 15th Jun (D2 280m)

Show Hide

Tuesday 15 June, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Native Belle
2. Fuscienne
3. Westway Dino
4. Magna Boss
5. Onefortheroad
6. Coney Kracnikov
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Greyhound SmartPlays