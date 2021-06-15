Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Magna can Boss his rivals at Sheffield

WASNEVERAJOCKEY (Trap 1) can open her account in the 18:51 event. The youngster is really getting to grips with racing and kept on behind an all-the-way winner in this grade seven days ago. She seems sure to go well again.

RACKETHALL BALE (Trap 2) can resume winning ways in the 19:26 contest. He continues in good form having won an A6 and a handicap in recent starts and wasn't beaten far last week despite quickly losing his early prominent position following trouble. He can go close with more luck tonight.

MAGNA BOSS (Trap 4) has benefitted for the switch to sprinting and looks the one to be on in the 21:16 race. He found only the red-hot Yahoo Daniel too good last week and can go one better with a similar performance.

