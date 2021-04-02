To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Mad Mash Bullet can fire at Romford

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform identify the best bets at Romford on Friday.

"Her make-up as the sole wide seed looks a good one in a race lacking depth..."

Timeform on Underground Aero

Underground Aero (Trap 6) - 19.36 Romford

UNDERGROUND AERO (Trap 6, 19.36) has made up in to a useful operator over 4 bends at Romford, adding an open victory to her tally 2 starts back. Not disgraced when third last time, that wasn't the first time she has shaped as though worth a try at this shortened 6-bend distance. Her make-up as the sole wide seed looks a good one in a race lacking depth and she can turn handy and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers.

Mad Mash Bullet (Trap 5) - 20:38 Romford

Romford's Maiden Stayers Final takes place at 20.38 and it may well pay to side with MAD MASH BULLET (Trap 5) to back up last week's explosive heat victory and come out on top. A strong-running A1 performer at home track Hove, a repeat of last week's 13.58 sectional should see him front rank around the opening couple of bends and assert from halfway, with his 35.06 from last week a standout on recent form in this field.

Troy Firebird (Trap 4) - 21:12 Romford

TROY FIREBIRD (Trap 4, 21.12) has boasted a mixed record on his travels in recent months, never a threat at Central Park on the latest of them. However, David Mullins' charge has an impressive C&D record and may well capitalise on the return to calmer waters. The draw in trap 4 should hold no fears and with a slick break, he can dispel a lesser effort and resume winning ways.

Recommended bets

Underground Aero (Trap 6) - 19.36 Romford 2.26/5
Mad Mash Bullet (Trap 5) - 20:38 Romford 3.711/4
Troy Firebird (Trap 4) - 21:12 Romford 4.3100/30

