Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Love Your Work can stamp his class

Love Your Work (Trap 4, 12.27) has been a reliable top-end grader, mixing 4 & 6 bends with equal measure and has showed ability in his qualifying trials at Kinsley for new connections. Noted doing good late work over 4 bends the switch to a 6 bend handicap looks a good one and he can soon be on the ascendancy off the second bend and stamp his class on today's contest.



Glasvegas (Trap 4, 19.09) has proved to be a model of consistency in recent weeks, finding an improving sort too strong when 2¾ lengths second 10 days ago. Inconsistency at the boxes hasn't helped but Carol Weatherall's charge is more than capable of making his mark at A6 level and he can turn handy and prove too strong.

Top-grade action takes centre stage at 21.31 and Keefill Finn (Trap 1) is fancied to capitalise having acquitted himself well in open company of late. Barrie Draper's charge was far from disgraced in the British Bred Derby Final 2 weeks ago, finding early crowding doing him no favours. However, back in red, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and can regain the winning thread.

