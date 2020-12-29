Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Love Your Work can stamp his class

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Love Your Work (Trap 4, 12.27) has been a reliable top-end grader, mixing 4 & 6 bends with equal measure and has showed ability in his qualifying trials at Kinsley for new connections. Noted doing good late work over 4 bends the switch to a 6 bend handicap looks a good one and he can soon be on the ascendancy off the second bend and stamp his class on today's contest.

Glasvegas (Trap 4, 19.09) has proved to be a model of consistency in recent weeks, finding an improving sort too strong when 2¾ lengths second 10 days ago. Inconsistency at the boxes hasn't helped but Carol Weatherall's charge is more than capable of making his mark at A6 level and he can turn handy and prove too strong.

Top-grade action takes centre stage at 21.31 and Keefill Finn (Trap 1) is fancied to capitalise having acquitted himself well in open company of late. Barrie Draper's charge was far from disgraced in the British Bred Derby Final 2 weeks ago, finding early crowding doing him no favours. However, back in red, he's expected to be front rank from lid rise and can regain the winning thread.

Recommended bets

Love Your Work (Trap 4) - 12.28 Kinsley
Glasvegas (Trap 4) - 19:09 Sheffield
Keefill Finn (Trap 1) - 21:31 Sheffield

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 29th Dec (A6 500m)

Tuesday 29 December, 7.09pm

Market rules

1. Carneys Jill
2. Slaneyside Earls
3. Kennys Hero
4. Glasvegas
5. Hollyhill Lulu
6. Aberama Gold
Sheff 29th Dec (A1 500m)

Tuesday 29 December, 9.31pm

Market rules

1. Keefill Finn
2. Geelo Josh
3. Fools Gold
4. Account Closed
5. Crinkill Peg
6. The Other Rambo
