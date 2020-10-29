To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Louie can Cruz to victory at Monmore

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform bring you the best bets at three different venues on Thursday...

"...has been hard to fault consistency-wise since adding to his tally in A1 company last month..."

Timeform on Cruz On Louie

GATELODGE KYOTO (Trap 6, 15:44 Sheffield) hasn't tasted success since early August but there have been signs his turn may not be far away having been eased to A7 recently. Operating from his favoured striped jacket, he rates the likeliest leader and with potential for trouble on the inside he may well skip a couple of lengths clear and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers late in the day.

RHAPSODY ANGEL (Trap 3, 17:08 Romford) showed a nice burst of early pace when making her third career start a winning one at Romford but rather typically of this tight circuit, she's found trouble-in-running halting further progress. Still, she now finds herself in the basement grade of A10 with obvious claims of blazing the trail out in front and in a race lacking depth, she's fancied to skip a length clear on the approach to the opening corner and add a second success to her C.V.

CRUZ ON LOUIE (Trap 2, 18:33 Monmore) has been hard to fault consistency-wise since adding to his tally in A1 company last month, agonisingly filling the runners-up spot on four of his last five starts. Eased a peg on the graded ladder latest, he wasn't at his very best on the clock but is the type to quickly be at his best and with the move to the blue jacket arguably a positive and a 50% record in the grade to call upon, we're hopeful the son of Pat C Sabbath can turn handy at the very least on the rails and strike fast and late off the final bend.

Recommended bets

GATELODGE KYOTO (Trap 6) - 15:44 Sheffield
RHAPSODY ANGEL (Trap 3) - 17:08 Romford
CRUZ ON LOUIE (Trap 2) - 18:33 Monmore

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Romfd 29th Oct (A10 400m)

Thursday 29 October, 5.08pm

1. Saleen Riley
2. Trapstyle Solo
3. Rhapsody Angel
4. Sheila Slipalong
5. Evolution Holly
6. Bonville Bob
Monm 29th Oct (A2 480m)

Thursday 29 October, 6.33pm

1. Calzaghe Evan
2. Cruz On Louie
3. Meenagh Dara
4. Strategic Billy
5. Smokestack Jack
6. Beatties Power
