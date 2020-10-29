Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Louie can Cruz to victory at Monmore

GATELODGE KYOTO (Trap 6, 15:44 Sheffield) hasn't tasted success since early August but there have been signs his turn may not be far away having been eased to A7 recently. Operating from his favoured striped jacket, he rates the likeliest leader and with potential for trouble on the inside he may well skip a couple of lengths clear and have enough in reserve to hold the challengers late in the day.

RHAPSODY ANGEL (Trap 3, 17:08 Romford) showed a nice burst of early pace when making her third career start a winning one at Romford but rather typically of this tight circuit, she's found trouble-in-running halting further progress. Still, she now finds herself in the basement grade of A10 with obvious claims of blazing the trail out in front and in a race lacking depth, she's fancied to skip a length clear on the approach to the opening corner and add a second success to her C.V.

CRUZ ON LOUIE (Trap 2, 18:33 Monmore) has been hard to fault consistency-wise since adding to his tally in A1 company last month, agonisingly filling the runners-up spot on four of his last five starts. Eased a peg on the graded ladder latest, he wasn't at his very best on the clock but is the type to quickly be at his best and with the move to the blue jacket arguably a positive and a 50% record in the grade to call upon, we're hopeful the son of Pat C Sabbath can turn handy at the very least on the rails and strike fast and late off the final bend.

