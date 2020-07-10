Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lost Pearl can prove a tough nut to crack at Nottingham

GRACEFUL SPY (Trap 1) - 12.36 Kinsley

GRACEFUL SPY is still in the infancy of her career on these shores and appeals as a sprinter who will pay her way judged on a career-best make-all success last time, in a good time for the grade. She's open to further improvement and lines up in the same grade, so there appears no reason why she won't make another bold bid to boss the rails.



SWIFT APOLOGIES (Trap 6) - 20.12 Nottingham

SWIFT APOLOGIES was impressive when registering a facile success in this class during the middle of last month and, in truth, held his form well thereafter upped to A3 grade. Back to winning ways in this class last time, it is surprising to see the grader not apply any pressure, especially on the back of his final time (stands out in this line up on recent form). Likely to turn front rank out wide, another bold bid looks on the cards.

LOST PEARL (Trap 4) - 20.27 Nottingham

LOST PEARL isn't far off the veteran stage but proved she still has plenty to offer when bolting up three starts back, seizing the lead around the first two bends and cruising clear. Her latest third place finish from an unpromising suggested she remains in rude health, her effort on the clock reading very well, and she can prove a tough nut to crack.