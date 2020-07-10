To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lost Pearl can prove a tough nut to crack at Nottingham

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday
Timeform select the three best bets from Kinsley and Nottingham on Friday...

"...no reason why she won't make another bold bid to boss the rails."

Timeform on Graceful Spy

GRACEFUL SPY (Trap 1) - 12.36 Kinsley

GRACEFUL SPY is still in the infancy of her career on these shores and appeals as a sprinter who will pay her way judged on a career-best make-all success last time, in a good time for the grade. She's open to further improvement and lines up in the same grade, so there appears no reason why she won't make another bold bid to boss the rails.

SWIFT APOLOGIES (Trap 6) - 20.12 Nottingham

SWIFT APOLOGIES was impressive when registering a facile success in this class during the middle of last month and, in truth, held his form well thereafter upped to A3 grade. Back to winning ways in this class last time, it is surprising to see the grader not apply any pressure, especially on the back of his final time (stands out in this line up on recent form). Likely to turn front rank out wide, another bold bid looks on the cards.

LOST PEARL (Trap 4) - 20.27 Nottingham

LOST PEARL isn't far off the veteran stage but proved she still has plenty to offer when bolting up three starts back, seizing the lead around the first two bends and cruising clear. Her latest third place finish from an unpromising suggested she remains in rude health, her effort on the clock reading very well, and she can prove a tough nut to crack.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Kinsl 10th Jul (D2 268m)

Friday 10 July, 12.36pm

1. Graceful Spy
2. Black Swanky
3. Tullymurry Blake
4. Lightfoot Kealy
5. Neamstown Daisy
6. Ur My Angel
Nott 10th Jul (A4 500m)

Friday 10 July, 8.12pm

1. Mallogs Iggy
2. Honour Lightning
3. Swift Optic
4. Hit The Bid
5. Thor
6. Swift Apologies
Nott 10th Jul (A3 500m)

Friday 10 July, 8.27pm

1. Jaxx Android
2. Salacres Jet
3. Graigues Savea
4. Lost Pearl
5. Miranda
6. Frainey Hilbilly
Timeform,

