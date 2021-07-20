Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look Out the one to beat at Sheffield

Sheffield 20th Jul (A1 500m)Show Hide
Tuesday 20 July, 7.09pm
|1. Boomtown Bally
|2. Sandwood Buster
|3. Clever Airmount
|4. Account Closed
|5. Shady Beau
|6. The Other Rambo
Timeform pick out the best bets at Sheffield and Towcester on Tuesday.
"...he can dictate matters early and make every post a winning one..."
Timeform on Look Out
Clever Airmount (Trap 3) - 19.09 Sheffield
Top-grade action over at Sheffield at 19.09 and one recently on the comeback trail in the shape of CLEVER AIRMOUNT (Trap 3) is fancied to come out on top. A quality operator on her day, she ran well behind red-hot kennelmate Swift Woof 7 days ago, crowded at the second and running to finish one and a half lengths third. Fitness levels should be reaching a peak now and provided she emerges unscathed around the opening couple of bends, all looks set fair for a bold display.
Look Out (Trap 3) - 20:46 Sheffield
Our second selection at 20.46 comes in the shape of another Barrie Draper in-mate, LOOK OUT (Trap 3), who is fancied to cash in on the drop into A2 company for the first time. A short head second in A1 grade 2 starts back, she lost little caste in defeat behind another upwardly-mobile youngster Catrigg Candela in open company last time. The move back to a middle draw may well benefit the son of Crash and we're hopeful he can dictate matters early and make every post a winning one.
Brookside Richie (Trap 4) - 20:54 Towcester
Over at Towcester we see the final of the Stadium Bookmakers Juvenile Classic at 20.54 and BROOKSIDE RICHIE (Trap 4) is fancied to maintain his impressive 100% record around the Northamptonshire venue. The son of Droopys Sydney has some fine early pace, that he displayed when registering a two and a half length victory in the semi-finals from the red jacket last Tuesday. The return to the white jacket will hold no fears and holding all the aces on the clock, he can make every post a winning one.
