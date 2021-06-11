To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look out for Annadown Lola at Nottingham

Greyhound racing
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Friday

Timeform select the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.

"...a very appealing candidate..."

Timeform on Annadown Lola

As ever when assessing a runner returning to action, fitness is always a niggling concern, but the grader has given TYLOUGH LADY (Trap 3) every chance by placing her in A4 Nottingham company at 18:19. She established herself at a higher level than this during the spring and she may have too many early gears for these.

Continuing the theme of early-paced runners, HAGGSWOOD WREN (Trap 5) is nicely clear on our first-bend sectionals in the 18:51 contest and, already a winner in this grade this month, he clearly possesses the tools to strike.

From an age perspective, ANNADOWN LOLA (Trap 3) rather stands out in the 19:09 A7 contest as a July 19 bitch taking on rivals born in either 2016 or 17. The scope for her to rate higher along with the fact she eases into A7 company makes her a very appealing candidate.

Recommended bets

TYLOUGH LADY (Trap 3) - 18:19 Nottingham
HAGGSWOOD WREN (Trap 5) - 18:51 Nottingham
ANNADOWN LOLA (Trap 3) - 19:09 Nottingham

Nottingham 11th Jun (A4 500m)

Friday 11 June, 6.19pm

Market rules

1. Incredible Love
2. Foxy Lass
3. Tylough Lady
4. Grandson Jim
5. Salacres Mitchel
6. Cracker Be Slick
Nottingham 11th Jun (A5 500m)

Friday 11 June, 6.51pm

Market rules

1. Salacresprecious
2. Tubber Lane Rose
3. Ballyhale Lady
4. Thor
5. Haggswood Wren
6. Frainey Hilbilly
Nottingham 11th Jun (A7 500m)

Friday 11 June, 7.09pm

Market rules

1. Honour Aphrodite
2. Lizzies Legend
3. Annadown Lola
4. Lily Gudbucka
5. Hidden Ally
6. Sporty Melody
