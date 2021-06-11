Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look out for Annadown Lola at Nottingham

Nottingham 11th Jun (A4 500m)Show Hide
Friday 11 June, 6.19pm
|1. Incredible Love
|2. Foxy Lass
|3. Tylough Lady
|4. Grandson Jim
|5. Salacres Mitchel
|6. Cracker Be Slick
Timeform select the three best bets at Nottingham on Friday.
"...a very appealing candidate..."
Timeform on Annadown Lola
As ever when assessing a runner returning to action, fitness is always a niggling concern, but the grader has given TYLOUGH LADY (Trap 3) every chance by placing her in A4 Nottingham company at 18:19. She established herself at a higher level than this during the spring and she may have too many early gears for these.
Continuing the theme of early-paced runners, HAGGSWOOD WREN (Trap 5) is nicely clear on our first-bend sectionals in the 18:51 contest and, already a winner in this grade this month, he clearly possesses the tools to strike.
From an age perspective, ANNADOWN LOLA (Trap 3) rather stands out in the 19:09 A7 contest as a July 19 bitch taking on rivals born in either 2016 or 17. The scope for her to rate higher along with the fact she eases into A7 company makes her a very appealing candidate.
Friday 11 June, 6.51pm
|1. Salacresprecious
|2. Tubber Lane Rose
|3. Ballyhale Lady
|4. Thor
|5. Haggswood Wren
|6. Frainey Hilbilly
Friday 11 June, 7.09pm
|1. Honour Aphrodite
|2. Lizzies Legend
|3. Annadown Lola
|4. Lily Gudbucka
|5. Hidden Ally
|6. Sporty Melody