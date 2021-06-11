Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look out for Annadown Lola at Nottingham

As ever when assessing a runner returning to action, fitness is always a niggling concern, but the grader has given TYLOUGH LADY (Trap 3) every chance by placing her in A4 Nottingham company at 18:19. She established herself at a higher level than this during the spring and she may have too many early gears for these.

Continuing the theme of early-paced runners, HAGGSWOOD WREN (Trap 5) is nicely clear on our first-bend sectionals in the 18:51 contest and, already a winner in this grade this month, he clearly possesses the tools to strike.

From an age perspective, ANNADOWN LOLA (Trap 3) rather stands out in the 19:09 A7 contest as a July 19 bitch taking on rivals born in either 2016 or 17. The scope for her to rate higher along with the fact she eases into A7 company makes her a very appealing candidate.

