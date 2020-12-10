To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look Like Power has plenty in his favour

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets at Newcastle on Thursday...

"He can resume winning ways..."

Timeform on Look Like Power

LOOK LIKE POWER (Trap 1) has plenty going for him back down in trip in the 19:09 A1. He landed a punt readily in a similar event at the end of November before running well in second behind another of our tips Roaming Mystery upped to 640m in an open last week. He can resume winning ways if carrying on in the same form.

WRAYSBURY MAGIC (Trap 3) can gain a deserved A6-success in the 19:41 contest. Lightly raced for Paul Rutherford, she quickly won in A8 and A7 company in September and has returned with a string of good efforts in this grade, getting little luck eight days ago. This looks a bit easier tonight and her backers can finally collect again.

ROAMING MYSTERY (Trap 5) will rightly be the banker for many in the 20:46 A1, not least if Look Like Power does the business earlier in the card. She's at the top of her game, landing another punt in taking style from the aforementioned rival over six bends last week. A couple of her winning times over course and distance this autumn read very well in this company.

Recommended bets

LOOK LIKE POWER (Trap 1) - 19:09 Newcastle
WRAYSBURY MAGIC (Trap 3) - 19:41 Newcastle
ROAMING MYSTERY (Trap 5) - 20:46 Newcastle

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Newc 10th Dec (A1 480m)

Thursday 10 December, 7.09pm

1. Look Like Power
2. Freedom Lord
3. Sonic Stormi
4. Droopys Trapper
5. Morpeth Lad
6. Droopys Back Up
Newc 10th Dec (A6 480m)

Thursday 10 December, 7.41pm

1. Wassyl
2. Bramble Jaguar
3. Wraysbury Magic
4. A Bit Of Red
5. Victor Tree
6. Cruz On Leanne
Newc 10th Dec (A1 480m)

Thursday 10 December, 8.46pm

1. Key Performance
2. Skywalker Bonnie
3. Kylevan Brae
4. Bramble Ontheup
5. Roaming Mystery
6. Roseville Gene
