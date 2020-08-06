Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look Like Power can capitalise on a return to calmer waters

SHARPYS GOLD (Trap 5) - 14.54 Sheffield

SHARPYS GOLD hasn't tasted success for some time but in truth he hasn't really been seen to best effect post lockdown, not getting the clearest of runs in his races and unable to make an impact. However, John Sharp's charge receives marked grade relief from the handicapper this afternoon and turning handy at the very least rates a distinct possibility, so we're hopeful he'll be seen in a much better light.

GEELO DEANO (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield

GEELO DEANO is well established as a low grader and has largely struggled in A7 class of late. However, his last appearance in A8 company resulted in a ready success back in June. This afternoon's race is hardly a strong contest on paper and we're hopeful he can dispel a couple of lesser efforts and emerge victorious.

LOOK LIKE POWER (Trap 2) - 19:09 Newcastle

Newcastle stage a quality A1 contest here and one emerging from a spell on the open scene in the shape of LOOK LIKE POWER is fancied to capitalise on the return to calmer waters. Jimmy Fenwick's charge found only the electric starting Levante Beach too strong last week, only going down by ½ length. His main concern is getting a clear run early but he faces nothing of the calibre of his aforementioned rival in this line up and a bold show looks on the cards.