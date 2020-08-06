Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Look Like Power can capitalise on a return to calmer waters

Newc 6th Aug (A1 480m)Show Hide
Thursday 6 August, 7.09pm
|1. Final Mad
|2. Look Like Power
|3. Glitter Gee
|4. Ballymartin Hero
|5. Feed The Pain
|6. Droopys Pilot
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Sheffield and Newcastle on Thursday...
"...receives marked grade relief from the handicapper this afternoon..."
Timeform on Sharpys Gold
SHARPYS GOLD (Trap 5) - 14.54 Sheffield
SHARPYS GOLD hasn't tasted success for some time but in truth he hasn't really been seen to best effect post lockdown, not getting the clearest of runs in his races and unable to make an impact. However, John Sharp's charge receives marked grade relief from the handicapper this afternoon and turning handy at the very least rates a distinct possibility, so we're hopeful he'll be seen in a much better light.
GEELO DEANO (Trap 5) - 15.26 Sheffield
GEELO DEANO is well established as a low grader and has largely struggled in A7 class of late. However, his last appearance in A8 company resulted in a ready success back in June. This afternoon's race is hardly a strong contest on paper and we're hopeful he can dispel a couple of lesser efforts and emerge victorious.
LOOK LIKE POWER (Trap 2) - 19:09 Newcastle
Newcastle stage a quality A1 contest here and one emerging from a spell on the open scene in the shape of LOOK LIKE POWER is fancied to capitalise on the return to calmer waters. Jimmy Fenwick's charge found only the electric starting Levante Beach too strong last week, only going down by ½ length. His main concern is getting a clear run early but he faces nothing of the calibre of his aforementioned rival in this line up and a bold show looks on the cards.
