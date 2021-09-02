Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lola is a pocket rocket

Bernard (Trap 5) - 19:38 Swindon

Bernard (T5) brings plenty of successful track experience to the table in his Produce heat and can qualify with victory. A smart pup, he has three open race wins at Swindon to his name and oozed class once more with an all-the-way victory at Doncaster last week. He'll be hard to peg back if pinging the lids again.

Baggios Champ (Trap 4) - 20:08 Swindon

Baggios Champ (T4) is a strong fancy. He's had only five competitive starts to date, but already has a decent pot at Nottingham to his name and sparkled in a blistering trial at Swindon on Friday.

Pocket Lola (Trap 5) - 21:14 Swindon

Pocket Lola (T5) should leave her rivals behind. The Champion Stakes winner is simply electric when getting on the bunny, and two previous defeats at Swindon can be overlooked following a couple of very good trials back at the track.