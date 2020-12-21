Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Loggies Lito to emerge victorious at Nottingham

SAXON SEAN (Trap 2) - 15.26 Sheffield

SAXON SEAN was a good winner in this grade of A7 on his penultimate start and, having been beaten in a fast time for the grade latest, he's fancied to resume winning ways. It's distinctly possible the son of Paradise Madison can turn front rank on the rails and he should prove difficult to peg bag if getting loose on the front end.

HOT ICE (Trap 6) - 16:43 Sheffield

Remaining at Sheffield, there is an intriguing handicap at 16.43 and the scratch runner HOT ICE is fancied to emerge victorious. A strong-running sort, she arrives having just been touched off in A6 company seven days ago, finishing to very good effect. Expected to soon be on the coat-tails of the leaders, she can announce her presence early doors and regain the winning thread.

LOGGIES LITO (Trap 3) - 21.11 Nottingham

The RPGTV National Sprint Final is the feature on Nottingham's regular Monday evening fixture and whilst winless in the opening two rounds, LOGGIES LITO is fancied to get it right when it matters and land the prize. Led up by Geelo Gold Dust (Trap 2) in last week's semi-final, he showed excellent pace to be on the coat tails of that rival at the first bend, only to find some crowding. However, he did gather himself up in eye-catching fashion to give vein pursuit and go down by ½ length. The pair look likely to put the pace to the race again and, granted a clear run Loggies Lito may well have enough to reverse the placings here.