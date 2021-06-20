Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lios Derg a tough dog to catch

Watch This Space (Trap 3) - 15:11 Towcester

Watch This Space (T3) arrives on a losing run of six, and he was never a threat on the back of a slow break seven days ago. However, he had previously gone close in this grade, his effort standing up on the clock. In truth, this contest looks a weaker one on paper and, back in his favoured white jacket, Gary Griffiths' charge is expected to be in the front rank after the lids rise and prove too strong for his rivals.



Deanridge Onfire (Trap 5) - 18:02 Towcester



Deanridge Onfire (T5) is a track-record holder at Newbridge in Ireland, but he has yet to recapture that level of form on these shores. However, there has been encouragement to glean from his recent trial exploits at Towcester and, in truth, he had little go right in D2 company last time, badly crowded early and unable to recover. There's undoubtedly more in the locker from the October '18 whelp and we're expecting a much-improved showing here.

Lios Derg (Trap 4) - 21:12 Central Park



Lios Derg (T4) was in tremendous form when rattling off a graded four-timer, again holding off all challengers to land an A1 at the start of the month. His latest defeat in open company is best forgiven on account of being drawn wide. This middle draw looks more suitable and he can trap fast, string them out and make every post a winning one.