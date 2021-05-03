Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Likeable Swift Model the one to be with

Swift Model (Trap 5) - 15.09 Sheffield

Swift Model (Trap 5, 15.09) capitalised on the drop back in to calmer waters when registering success in A7 class on her penultimate start and in truth ran another solid race when a close-up third in this grade of A6 last time. A likeable type, she is a strong runner at the 500-metre trip and granted a good break, she can turn handy and prove too strong for her rivals from the three-quarter point.

Roedhelmjellytot (Trap 3) - 15:44 Sheffield

Roedhelmjellytot (Trap 3, 15.44) has yet to get her head in front over 4 bends but there have been encouraging signs of late, not seen to best effect but still managing to keep on to fill the runners-up spot in a handicap latest. Danny Gomersall's charge holds claims of turning front rank in this line up and can hopefully hold off the challenge of Benjies Best at the business end.

Ballydoyle Razor (Trap 6) - 20:52 Nottingham

A runner-up in the RPGTV Juvenile on his penultimate start, Ballydoyle Razor (Trap 6, 20.52) capitalised on the return to calmer waters when making all in a C&D open 7 days ago. A son of Kinloch Brae out of the mighty Fear Emoski he promises to do even better moving forward and if trapping as swiftly from the striped jacket, he should prove a tough nut to crack.



