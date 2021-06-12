To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lightfoot Gaga can show rivals a clean pair of heels

Greyhounds running
Timeform focus on the action at Sheffield

Timeform highlight the best bets at Sheffield on Saturday evening...

"...showed what she could do with a smart start..."

Timeform on Lightfoot Gaga

Having A Giggle (Trap 1) - 18:19 Sheffield

Having A Giggle (T1) is fancied to quickly regain the winning thread. He took really well to six-bend company when winning an S2 a fortnight ago, and last week's third-place finish in a slightly stronger A5 than tonight's heat confirms he's still in excellent order.

Kuro Cartel's (Trap 6) - 18:51 Sheffield

A cursory glance at Kuro Cartel's (T6) recent form figures would suggest he's totally out form, but that doesn't tell the full story as he's been getting tangled up at the first bend. The return to the stripes, coupled with a pair of moderate trappers on his inside, could aid his cause no end, and, as a Sep '19 greyhound, time is on his side.

Lightfoot Gaga (Trap 4) - 19:41 Sheffield

Lightfoot Gaga (T4) showed what she could do with a smart start when turning an A5 contest into a one-sided affair last week. While that was a huge step up on her previous efforts since returning to that track, she won an A3 towards the end of 2020, so from that point of view she retains the scope to go in again on the back of a single-grade rise.

Sheffield 12th Jun (A4 500m)

Saturday 12 June, 7.41pm

Market rules

1. Magna Blackmore
2. Nomorenoodles
3. Honey Willow
4. Lightfoot Gaga
5. Valais Recruit
6. Desert Charm
