Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Liffey to Holdem all off at Sunderland

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three selections from Sheffield on Tuesday

Timeform provide selections from Sunderland and Sheffield on Tuesday...

"...promises to turn front rank judged on expected sectionals and we're hopeful she can shed the maiden tag."

Timeform on Holdem Liffey

PINTOWN CUCKOO (Trap 2) - 16:23 Sunderland

In a race largely lacking in early paced sorts, it may be a chance for PINTOWN CUCKOO to come out on top. She's capable of seizing the lead on the rails and, having suggested she's on good terms with herself with a good second from an unpromising position last time, she is taken to make the breakthrough at A4 level.

HOLDEM LIFFEY (Trap 5) - 17.03 Sunderland

HOLDEM LIFFEY is very much in the infancy of her career as a May 19' whelp and she has showed plenty of ability without getting her head in front. Not seen to best effect latest, she was noted doing some good late work. Yvonne Bell's charge promises to turn front rank judged on expected sectionals and we're hopeful she can shed the maiden tag.

NEVER EASY (Trap 1) - 21:16 Sheffield

Strictly on his latest effort NEVER EASY isn't an obvious selection in this race, however, he suffered some severe crowding early doors on that occasion, leaving him with little chance to reduce the deficit. The son of Ballymac Vic had previously hinted he won't be long in getting off the mark, noted finishing strongly when 1 ¾ lengths second during mid-September, and we're expecting him to get competitive with further progress a distinct possibility.

Sund 13th Oct (A4 450m)

Tuesday 13 October, 4.23pm

1. Kilbarry Lion
2. Pintown Cuckoo
3. Mill Cleo
4. Ballygibba Jazz
5. Jumeirah King
6. Piemans Action
Sund 13th Oct (A3 450m)

Tuesday 13 October, 5.03pm

1. Jumeirah Penny
2. Johns Dilemma
3. Malacca Cash
4. Vincys Jaxxon
5. Holdem Liffey
6. Chicagain
Sheff 13th Oct (A8 500M)

Tuesday 13 October, 9.16pm

1. Never Easy
2. Killer Queen
3. Yorvick Panda
4. Eternal Flame
5. Blackrock Sirius
6. Harper Of Hearts
