Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Levante Beach may prove tough to peg back at Newcastle

BITCOIN JACK (Trap 4) - 17.22 Sheffield

BITCOIN JACK hasn't tasted success since February but there have been some better signs of late, notably when runner-up in this grade two starts back. For one who is at his best when able to dictate, things didn't go to plan from the start last week and in another weak affair we're siding with the son of Ballymac Eske to get it right at the boxes and put up a bold showing.

LEVANTE BEACH (Trap 4) - 19:41 Newcastle

There is high quality action at Newcastle this evening and whilst Jumeirah Sprite was mightily impressive last week, we're just siding with LEVANTE BEACH to land his respective semi-final heat of the All England Cup. Angela Harrison's charge displayed electric early pace last week and on that evidence can clear them to the corner once more, with potential for scrimmaging in behind, he may well prove tough to peg back.

VATICAN SAAB (Trap 5) - 19.56 Newcastle

VATICAN SAAB hasn't really hit the ground running following her switch to Perry Barr but Pat Rosney's bitch was a leading local when campaigned at Belle Vue and showed her liking for this venue when making the final of the Angel of the North 12 months ago. The draw in orange may not be perfect for the daughter of Laughill Duke but this doesn't rate an overly strong heat in our book and with one of her slick exits from the boxes, it would come as no surprise to see her in a much better light than of late.