Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lettuce should be too Swift for these

Waikiki Thunder (Trap 3, 16.04) was an impressive winner on debut and very much caught the eye on his most recent start 9 days ago, encountering early trouble but noticeably keeping on to very good effect, going down by a length behind one that had stolen first march. A March 19' whelp, he's open to any amount of improvement and, granted better luck-in-running this afternoon, is fancied to pass this test with flying colours.

Mays Calipto's (Trap 2, 20.38) inconsistency at the boxes has proved to be his Achilles' heel to date but there is no doubt Pat Janssens' is a capable sort, running a fine race in defeat on his attest competitive start over C&D at the start of last month. Kept ticking over in trials, including at Romford, that may well put an extra edge on the son of Over Limit and we're hopeful he can shed the maiden tag.

Swift Lettuce (Trap 2, 21.28) had little go right when exiting this year's Derby at the quarter final stage but unsurprisingly was quickly back on track when landing a C&D contest 7 days ago. Breaking swiftly from the white jacket he was quickly in position 'A' and there appeared no excuses for those in behind, a number who re-oppose this evening. He can break smartly again and there may well be more to come given that was his first competitive start at the Kent venue.

