Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leinster should have enough Flare to get the job done

Greyhounds running
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday

Timeform bring you the best bets at Kinsley and Swindon on Sunday...

"...has pace either side of her but certainly doesn't have to lead early to win this."

Timeform on Leinster Flare

LEINSTER FLARE (Trap 3) - 14:04 Kinsley

Kinsley's afternoon card is the venue for the first two bets, with LEINSTER FLARE looking overpriced on the early show in the opener at 14.04. Grading on at A6 level in the autumn, Leinster Flare has made rapid progress, recording a big career best when successful in this A2 class a fortnight ago. She has pace either side of her but certainly doesn't have to lead early to win this.

JEXLAG MIMI (Trap 2) - 16:04 Kinsley

A regular in handicaps upon her switch to Kinsley last year, JEXLAG MIMI tasted success back from a break in this class of A7 in December. She's been more miss than hit out of the boxes but if she gets it right in that department, she's a very likely leader on our sectionals in the 16.04 affair.

ASHGROVE POLLY (Trap 5) - 19:41 Swindon

Swindon's galloping track means early pace isn't quite as potent a weapon as at some venues, however, leading up still remains half the battle and ASHGROVE POLLY looks well berthed to do just that in the A4 contest at 19.41. A win in this grade last month confirms she's more than capable at this level and she's the one to beat on the clock.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

