Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leave This Town can come out on top

CHURCHTOWN GIFT (Trap 1) hasn't run a bad race for a fair while and can resume winning ways in the 19:27. She'd posted a fine run of seconds before racing was suspended and filled the same spot with a pleasing display on her comeback on Monday. With that return under her belt she could take all the beating.

CRONODYHOLLYHILL (Trap 6) can make up for lost time with victory in the 20:27 sprint. She enjoyed a cracking December with three all-the-way wins in the stripes, including two in this grade, and has been shaping up nicely in recent trials. A bold bid seems assured.

LEAVE THIS TOWN (Trap 2) is building up a commendable strike-rate at Central Park and can score again in the 20:57. She's enjoyed success over a variety of trips at the track and Tuesday's trial was a pleasing one.