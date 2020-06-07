To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leave This Town can come out on top

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Sunday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Central Park on Sunday...

"She's enjoyed success over a variety of trips at the track..."

Timeform on Leave This Town

CHURCHTOWN GIFT (Trap 1) hasn't run a bad race for a fair while and can resume winning ways in the 19:27. She'd posted a fine run of seconds before racing was suspended and filled the same spot with a pleasing display on her comeback on Monday. With that return under her belt she could take all the beating.

CRONODYHOLLYHILL (Trap 6) can make up for lost time with victory in the 20:27 sprint. She enjoyed a cracking December with three all-the-way wins in the stripes, including two in this grade, and has been shaping up nicely in recent trials. A bold bid seems assured.

LEAVE THIS TOWN (Trap 2) is building up a commendable strike-rate at Central Park and can score again in the 20:57. She's enjoyed success over a variety of trips at the track and Tuesday's trial was a pleasing one.

Recommended bets

CHURCHTOWN GIFT (Trap 1) - 19:27 Central Park
CRONODYHOLLYHILL (Trap 6) - 20:27 Central Park
LEAVE THIS TOWN (Trap 2) - 20:57 Central Park

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

CPark 7th Jun (A2 480m)

Sunday 7 June, 7.27pm

1. Churchtown Gift
2. Get Up Ali
3. Decisive Desire
4. Minglers Toe
5. Mi Novia
6. Coolowen Asassin
CPark 7th Jun (D3 265m)

Sunday 7 June, 8.27pm

1. Cool Aisling
2. Velvet Trish
3. Killuran Rosie
4. View Strength
5. Rattling Spark
6. Cronodyhollyhill
