Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leave This Town can come out on top

CPark 7th Jun (A2 480m)
Sunday 7 June, 7.27pm
1. Churchtown Gift
2. Get Up Ali
3. Decisive Desire
4. Minglers Toe
5. Mi Novia
6. Coolowen Asassin
Timeform bring you the best bets from Central Park on Sunday...
"She's enjoyed success over a variety of trips at the track..."
Timeform on Leave This Town
CHURCHTOWN GIFT (Trap 1) hasn't run a bad race for a fair while and can resume winning ways in the 19:27. She'd posted a fine run of seconds before racing was suspended and filled the same spot with a pleasing display on her comeback on Monday. With that return under her belt she could take all the beating.
CRONODYHOLLYHILL (Trap 6) can make up for lost time with victory in the 20:27 sprint. She enjoyed a cracking December with three all-the-way wins in the stripes, including two in this grade, and has been shaping up nicely in recent trials. A bold bid seems assured.
LEAVE THIS TOWN (Trap 2) is building up a commendable strike-rate at Central Park and can score again in the 20:57. She's enjoyed success over a variety of trips at the track and Tuesday's trial was a pleasing one.
CHURCHTOWN GIFT (Trap 1) - 19:27 Central Park
CRONODYHOLLYHILL (Trap 6) - 20:27 Central Park
LEAVE THIS TOWN (Trap 2) - 20:57 Central Park
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
