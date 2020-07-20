Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leagues Apart can prove to be just that at Sheffield

GLENVALE BOJO (Trap 4) - 15.09 Sheffield

GLENVALE BOJO was a facile winner in A7 grade on return to action last month and surprisingly quickly got grade relief on the back of that. A solid second in a stronger race than today's 11 days ago, this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways.

LEAGUES APART (Trap 4) - 17.22 Sheffield

LEAGUES APART has yet to regain the winning thread post lockdown but there have been signs she can get her head back in front, going close in this grade three starts back. Joy Andrews' charge lines up in an incredibly weak affair this afternoon and holds obvious claims of being in a handy position from lid rise, so all looks set fair for a big run.



TREVETS BLUE (Trap 3) - 20.12 Yarmouth

TREVETS BLUE is yet to get her head in front on the south coast and was well beaten on her latest start. However, she's had little go right on each of her last two starts and had shown enough previously to think a race of this nature was within reach so, with sound claims of turning front rank, we're hopeful the daughter of Vulturi can emerge victorious.