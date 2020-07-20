To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Leagues Apart can prove to be just that at Sheffield

Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform provide the best bets from Sheffield and Yarmouth on Monday...

"...shown enough previously to think a race of this nature was within reach..."

Timeform on Trevets Blue

GLENVALE BOJO (Trap 4) - 15.09 Sheffield

GLENVALE BOJO was a facile winner in A7 grade on return to action last month and surprisingly quickly got grade relief on the back of that. A solid second in a stronger race than today's 11 days ago, this looks a good opportunity for him to resume winning ways.

LEAGUES APART (Trap 4) - 17.22 Sheffield

LEAGUES APART has yet to regain the winning thread post lockdown but there have been signs she can get her head back in front, going close in this grade three starts back. Joy Andrews' charge lines up in an incredibly weak affair this afternoon and holds obvious claims of being in a handy position from lid rise, so all looks set fair for a big run.

TREVETS BLUE (Trap 3) - 20.12 Yarmouth

TREVETS BLUE is yet to get her head in front on the south coast and was well beaten on her latest start. However, she's had little go right on each of her last two starts and had shown enough previously to think a race of this nature was within reach so, with sound claims of turning front rank, we're hopeful the daughter of Vulturi can emerge victorious.

Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.

Sheff 20th Jul (A8 500M)

Monday 20 July, 5.22pm

1. Wilbrook Nummy
2. Coralboy Champ
3. Head Iton Bingo
4. Leagues Apart
5. Broomwell Sandie
6. Droopys Mighty
Yarm 20th Jul (A7 462m)

Monday 20 July, 8.12pm

1. Foxy Daisy
2. Killglen Tess
3. Trevets Blue
4. Tyrap Ali
5. Ryecourt Hope
6. Jura Go Loco
