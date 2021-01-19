Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Le Reve given a big chance by the grader

Westforth Pearl (Trap 6) - 14.19 Sunderland

Westforth Pearl (T6) has suffered a brace of heavy defeats on her last two starts, but the case for backing her in the 14.19 A3 at Sunderland is a compelling one. Primarily because she gets the downgrade to A3 company for the first time since September but the prospect of a clear run with trap 5 a middle runner also adds weight to her claims.

Le Reve (Trap 4) - 19.09 Sheffield

Later, on Sheffield's evening card, the market in the 19.09 A5 contest will likely be informative, particularly in the case of Le Reve (T4). Her trial times haven't been flash having been off the track since October, but the flip side of that is the grader has given her a major chance given she was contesting A3 races in the autumn and if she is fully wound up for this, she would take care of these.

Geelo Celticgold (Trap 4) - 19.58 Sheffield

One of the most exciting runners at the meeting is surely Geelo Celticgold (T4) in the A3 affair at 19.58. The selection transferred from Ireland after just one run and never looked in any danger on Sheffield debut last week, landing some bets in the process. She's arguably lucky to have been given a single-grade rise and given the early pace she possesses, Geelo Celticgold could make up into a very useful performer.

