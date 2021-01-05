Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Laughill Simon can lead the way at Sheffield

SUNRAY MINOR (Trap 3, 18:36 Sheffield) hasn't tasted success since bolting up in this grade of A4 in October but John Walton's charge has been knocking on the door of late, filling the runners-up spot on three of his last four starts. A versatile, strong-running sort he's fancied to be front rank from lid rise and is expected to pass this test with flying colours.

EXPENSIVE TIMES (Trap 1, 19:26 Sheffield) quickly reached a useful level in Ireland his final success on those shores coming in open company in August. A facile winner on his UK debut two weeks ago, he's expected to take further strides forward and can make it 2-2 upped a peg on the graded ladder.

LAUGHILL SIMON (Trap 4, 21:31 Sheffield) had some decent form in Ireland but in truth has been something of a disappointment upon arriving on these shores. However, the grader's mercy has been noted of late and he may well be ready to capitalise. He's yet to get on the bunny at Sheffield but there rates a distinct possibility he can be front rank from lid rise this evening and he ought to be making a significant impact.

