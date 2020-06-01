Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lagile Ridge can get off to a perfect start

Sheff 1st Jun (A6 500m)
Monday 1 June, 1.57pm
|1. Knockra Tom
|2. Easy Cheesy
|3. Lagile Ridge
|4. Madam Macey
|5. Springside Cain
|6. Charlie Golden
Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Monday...
"...has arguably shaped up like an improved model, improving her final time exploits markedly in requalifying trials."
Timeform on Siberian Eclispe
LAGILE RIDGE (Trap 3) - 13.57 Sheffield
LAGILE RIDGE lines-up in his first ever race, yet he looks to hold obvious claims if his trial exploits in Ireland, and on these shores, are anything to go by. Outpointed by a useful sort on his first 4-bend trial for two months six days ago, he has been afforded an excellent chance of gaining a clear early lead this afternoon judged on his exploits on the sectional clock and, with nothing of that calibre in opposition, we're hopeful he can get off to the perfect start.
EXPENSIVE ANNIE (Trap 4) - 16.57 Sheffield
EXPENSIVE ANNIE hasn't set the world alight in her requalifying trials, yet those exploits ought to have blown the cobwebs away and she may well be ready to take a step forward and strike. Lisa Stephenson's charge faces a welcome drop in grade having last competed in D2 company and, able to do it from the front or behind, all looks set fair for a big run granted a clear run.
SIBERIAN ECLIPSE (Trap 1) - 17.57 Sheffield
SIBERIAN ECLIPSE actually lines up in a higher grade than when last seen in competitive level break action. However, Martin Cutler's bitch has arguably shaped up like an improved model, improving her final time exploits markedly in requalifying trials. Set for what looks to be a smooth run up the rails (drawn inside a slow breaker) and understandably in a race in which the fitness of many needs taking on trust, she may well skip ahead and have enough in reserve.
Want to see how today's tips get on? You can find all of today's greyhound racing results on our dedicated website.
