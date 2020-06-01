To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lagile Ridge can get off to a perfect start

Dogs in a finish
Timeform provide three Greyhound SmartPlay bets on Monday
Timeform bring you the best bets from Sheffield on Monday...

"...has arguably shaped up like an improved model, improving her final time exploits markedly in requalifying trials."

Timeform on Siberian Eclispe

LAGILE RIDGE (Trap 3) - 13.57 Sheffield

LAGILE RIDGE lines-up in his first ever race, yet he looks to hold obvious claims if his trial exploits in Ireland, and on these shores, are anything to go by. Outpointed by a useful sort on his first 4-bend trial for two months six days ago, he has been afforded an excellent chance of gaining a clear early lead this afternoon judged on his exploits on the sectional clock and, with nothing of that calibre in opposition, we're hopeful he can get off to the perfect start.

EXPENSIVE ANNIE (Trap 4) - 16.57 Sheffield

EXPENSIVE ANNIE hasn't set the world alight in her requalifying trials, yet those exploits ought to have blown the cobwebs away and she may well be ready to take a step forward and strike. Lisa Stephenson's charge faces a welcome drop in grade having last competed in D2 company and, able to do it from the front or behind, all looks set fair for a big run granted a clear run.

SIBERIAN ECLIPSE (Trap 1) - 17.57 Sheffield

SIBERIAN ECLIPSE actually lines up in a higher grade than when last seen in competitive level break action. However, Martin Cutler's bitch has arguably shaped up like an improved model, improving her final time exploits markedly in requalifying trials. Set for what looks to be a smooth run up the rails (drawn inside a slow breaker) and understandably in a race in which the fitness of many needs taking on trust, she may well skip ahead and have enough in reserve.

