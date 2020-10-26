Timeform Greyhound SmartPlays: Lady to Get Away at Yarmouth this evening

POLLYINMYPOCKET (Trap 2) - 14.19 Sheffield

POLLYINMYPOCKET hasn't tasted success since late June, a make-all victory following a slick exit from the boxes in this class. A mixed bag has followed but there have been better signs the daughter of Laughill Blake is coming to the boil again, finishing off to good effect in finding only one too good on each of her last two starts. The chief threat may arrive in the shape of Easy Scooby (Trap 1) who is an unexposed youngster, but we're willing to side with experience over youth with the former fancied to steal first march at the boxes.

MILLCRFOT FRED (Trap 2) - 18.09 Doncaster

Over at Doncaster MILLCRFOT FRED, following a spell on the side-lines, hasn't been seen to best effect despite operating in a grade he is competitive in, unable to get in to his stride fully having been crowded first and halfway last time. However, he's much better than that as his head second in a similar C&D contest highlights previously, and if getting the breaks this evening, we're hopeful he can come out on top.

GET AWAY LADY (Trap 2) - 18.19 Yarmouth

GET AWAY LADY has blossomed having reached the age of two years, registering facile A7/6 victories and, in truth, has acquitted herself with plenty of credit at this level since. Clipped when bowling along in front around halfway on her latest start, that effort is best overlooked and she may well prove difficult to dislodge on the front end if displaying her customary early dash once again.